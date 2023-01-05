Edible products to be registered with BFA to curb imperfect items: DG

Director General of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Muhammad Naeem Bazai on Thursday said that it was mandatory for manufacturers to register their edible products with the BFA for curbing the supply of substandard items in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Director General of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Muhammad Naeem Bazai on Thursday said that it was mandatory for manufacturers to register their edible products with the BFA for curbing the supply of substandard items in the province.

He said that the to ensure the supply of quality products to the public and complete prevention of counterfeiting proper examination and registration with the Authority is mandatory.

The DG said that labeling and registration of all food products was required according to the laws, selling any product without approved labels and registration was not permitted saying that shopkeepers must ask for labeling and registration from the supplier before purchasing any product.

He said that it is not the responsibility of the super and departmental stores and general merchants to register the products, however, the owners of these centers should cooperate with the Food Authority and to ensure that they would not sell food items without the manufacturer's details and expiry date etc.

He said that maintaining all the traceability records of the items would discourage adulteration and counterfeiting elements.

He also requested the public to read the information on the label and the manufacturing and and expiry dates before buying food items and contact the Balochistan Food Authority in case of any complaint.

According to Director General BFA, the mission of the BFA was to provide safe food and educate the public about choosing nutritious food for a better life.