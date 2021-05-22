Edibles to be provided on govt fixed prices in Sahulat bazaars

Punjab government has decided to establish Sahulat bazaars in all cities as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure availability of eatables at government fixed rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Punjab government has decided to establish Sahulat bazaars in all cities as per the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure availability of eatables at government fixed rates.

The instructions were issued in a meeting chaired by the Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik at Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

Instructions have been issued to the deputy commissioners to complete necessary arrangements in this regard.

The meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities, especially flour, sugar, poultry and establishment of Sahulat bazaars.

Chief Secretary said that the availability of flour, sugar, and other commodities at discounted rates in the Sahulat bazaars would be ensured. He said that the prices fixed by the government would be implemented as per the instructions of the Prime Minister and Punjab Chief Minister.

He said that the prices, demand and supply of food items in the open market should be monitored.

He also issued orders for devising a mechanism to control the prices of poultry.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to provide the required facilities to the farmers for setting up farmer platforms in the Sahulat bazaars. He said that farmers would be able to sell vegetables and fruits directly to consumers on these platforms. Agriculture Secretary apprised that his department had issued 42 licenses to the private sector for the establishment of fruits and vegetable markets.

The meeting was briefed that a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders was underway across the province and the authorities had arrested 3099 persons, registered 2413 cases, besides imposing fines on violators.

The official also recovered thousands of sacks of sugar, wheat, and flour during action against hoarders.

Commissioner Lahore, CEO Urban Unit, Director of food, and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas deputy commissioners participated through video link.