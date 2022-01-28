Editor Frontier Star, Hafiz Sanaullah laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Editor, Daily Frontier Star and the first Chairman of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Peshawar, Hafiz Sanaullah was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard here Friday.

His funeral prayer was held at Askari Flats on Bara Road Peshawar which was attended by a large number of people, his students, politicians, lawmakers, academicians, well wishers and members of the civil society.

Prominent among them were former Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Member Provincial Assembly and ANP leader Sardar Hussain Babak, President Peshawar Press Club (PPC) M, Riaz, Director Press Information Department, Peshawar Ashfaq Khalil and journalists in large number.

The veteran journalist died due to protracted illness.

President, PPC M Raiz while paying rich tributes to Hafiz Sanaullah's services, said that he was a great academician, journalist and a role model for newsmen. He worked in various newspapers, news agencies and as freelance for national and international media outlets and his columns, stories and features were great source of inspiration for young journalists.

Being the first Chairman of the Journalism Department of University of Peshawar, he said that Hafiz Sanaullah had worked tirelessly by strengthening the department and today it was one of the prominent departments of KP preparing students to cater the requirements of the growing media industry.

Riaz said the students of Hafiz Sanaullah were today performing professional duties in the media industry of the country and abroad, adding the vacuum created after his death would hardly be fulfilled in near future.

Former Governor KP, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that Hafiz Sanaullah was a great personality, who had highlighted people's issues through his pen.�He said his reporting was unbiased, accurate, constructive and appealing as his stories were based on facts that had touched the hearts of people. He said Hafiz Sanaullah was a role model for journalists and his services would be remembered in golden words for long time.