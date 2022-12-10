Editor of local daily dies: laid to rest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Editor daily 'State Express' Muhammad Sarfraz Ghauri who died on Friday late night, was laid to rest in main graveyard of Mansoorabad on Saturday.

His funeral procession was taken out from his residence Ghauri House Street No.8 Rasool Nagar Faisalabad.

A large number of people belong to all walks of life including journalists, traders, industrialists, lawyers, political, religious and social figures attended the funeral prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sarfraz Ghauri along with his wife was riding a motorcycle a couple of days ago when his two-wheeler met a road accident and he received serious injuries.

He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he remained under intensive care treatment where he died on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz and Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh have expressed deep sense of sorrow over the demise. They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternalpeace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss withequanimity.