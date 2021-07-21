UrduPoint.com
Editor 'Pakistan Today' Arif Nizami Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Editor 'Pakistan Today' Arif Nizami passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Seasoned journalist and Editor of an English news daily 'Pakistan Today' Arif Nizami passed away here Wednesday after being hospitalized for two weeks, the family sources confirmed to media.

Arif Nizami had suffered a heart attack around two weeks ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore.

Arif Nizami was the son of Hameed Niazi, the founder of the urdu daily newspaper Nawa-i-Waqt.

To his credit, the senior journalist Arif Nizami had served as the caretaker minister for information and postal services during former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso's cabinet in 2013.

He was also elected as the president of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

Arif Nizami had also been remained the Editor of The Nation, a sister dailyof Nawa-i-Waqt.

Later, he launched his own newspaper 'Pakistan Today'.

