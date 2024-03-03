Open Menu

Editor "Subha Kashmir" Nazir Ahmad Wani Passes Away In Occupied Srinagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Editor "Subha Kashmir" Nazir Ahmad Wani passes away in occupied Srinagar

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Senior Kashmiri journalist and editor Subha Kashmir Nazir Ahmad Wani passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness. 

He was suffering from a kidney ailment and breathed his last at the Sheir-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, Srinagar, according to a report reaching here from across the line of control (LoC) late Saturday.

 

A resident of Peerbagh Srinagar, Wani was known for his philanthropic outlook in the public circles of Jammu and Kashmir state, the report said. 

On his departure, the Jammu and Kashmir Free Media Association expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. 

"May Almighty rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage and forbearance to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude, it added.

