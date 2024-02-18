EDO Health Promoted
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) On the recommendation of the Provincial Selection Board-II, the competent authority has promoted Dr Asfand Yar to Grade-19.
According to a notification, Dr Asfand Yar after promotion to Grade-19 will continue his present responsibilities as Executive Officer District Health Authority till further orders.
