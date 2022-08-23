Edu dept completes process of free books distribution in Daraban, Paroa areas

The process of free books distribution by the Education Department to the students in Daraban Khurd and Paroa has been completed

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The process of free books distribution by the Education Department to the students in Daraban Khurd and Paroa has been completed.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized here at Government Primary School Jhok Khular on Tuesday, in which the free books were distributed among male and female students of different classes.

The ceremony was attended by SDEO Humayun Khattak, ASDEOs Ulfat Shah and Noman Farrukh, Malik Tanveer Dhap, Waqar Ahmad Baloch, Malik Numair Adil Malana, head teachers, teachers and local dignitaries.

Addressing the event, SDEO Humayun Khattak told the teachers that the education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was giving free books and scholarships to students, which was encouraging parents and children.

Besides, a record increase in the number of children in government schools was witnessed, he underlined.

Khattak asked the teachers that following the proposed policy of the education department, to motivate the parents to get their children enrolled in public schools.

Later, the plantation drive was started by planting a tree in the school and prayers were offered. The SDEO said that record trees would be planted and every school would be kept clean. Special attention would be paid to the education of children and no child would be left out of school, he added.