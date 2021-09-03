UrduPoint.com

Edu Deptt Bans Usage Of Mobile Phone, Social Media In Educational Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 09:59 PM

Edu deptt bans usage of mobile phone, social media in educational institutions

The education department South Punjab has banned using mobile phone and other sources of social media in both public and private educational institutions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The education department South Punjab has banned using mobile phone and other sources of social media in both public and private educational institutions.

An official source told APP on Friday teachers were found using mobile phones during inspection of the schools.

He said the director Public Instructions in a letter to all chief executive officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities across South Punjab had directed the officers to disseminate the information to field formation working under their jurisdictions.

The authority has ordered strict compliance in true letter and spirit, the source concluded.

