UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edu Deptt Orders School Closure For Five Days After Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Edu deptt orders school closure for five days after coronavirus cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The District education Authority (DEA) directed the Govt Nusratul islam Higher Secondary School Principal to close it for five days after its two teachers and three students tested positive for COVID-19.

An official source of DEA told APP on Tuesday that two teachers named Waseem Rabbani and Ghulam Abbas and three students of class 9th including Ahsan, Adeel and Ahmed Ali were tested positive for the global pandemic.

The source said that the principal informed about them to the health department about it, adding that under SOPs of school Education deptt, the schools where corona cases are reported would be closed to refrain other students and teachers to develop the virus.

Keeping in view, DEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shamshar Khan ordered the principal to close it for five days, the source said.

Related Topics

Education Government

Recent Stories

AED340 million of aid from Dubai Health Authority ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan o ..

16 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

1 hour ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

1 hour ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.