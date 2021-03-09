Edu deptt orders school closure for five days after coronavirus cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The District education Authority (DEA) directed the Govt Nusratul islam Higher Secondary School Principal to close it for five days after its two teachers and three students tested positive for COVID-19.

An official source of DEA told APP on Tuesday that two teachers named Waseem Rabbani and Ghulam Abbas and three students of class 9th including Ahsan, Adeel and Ahmed Ali were tested positive for the global pandemic.

The source said that the principal informed about them to the health department about it, adding that under SOPs of school Education deptt, the schools where corona cases are reported would be closed to refrain other students and teachers to develop the virus.

Keeping in view, DEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shamshar Khan ordered the principal to close it for five days, the source said.