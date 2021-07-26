UrduPoint.com
Edu Deptt Upgrades 37 Boys Primary Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:29 PM

Edu deptt upgrades 37 boys primary schools

Education department upgraded 37 primary schools of Jatoi to middle under Insaf Afternoon Schools programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Education department upgraded 37 Primary schools of Jatoi to middle under Insaf Afternoon Schools programme.

Students from class six to eight will be imparted education in second shift.

The teachers will be paid Rs15,000 in additional to their salaries for teaching the students while head teachers will be paid Rs 18,000 and guards Rs 7000 for afternoon services.

Deputy DEO Jatoi Naeem Akbar urged upon parents to ensure admission of their kids to afternoon schools to improve literacy rate in the country.

He informed that if the teachers would not be interested in teaching second shift, new faculty will be recruited.

More Stories From Pakistan

