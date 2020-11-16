UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Edu Institutions In GB To Remain Close From Nov 17 To 23

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 09:55 PM

Edu institutions in GB to remain close from Nov 17 to 23

All educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will remain close from November 17 to 23 to avoid possible spread of coronavirus pandemic

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :All educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will remain close from November 17 to 23 to avoid possible spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification issued from Directorate of education colleges and schools G-B, this step was taken as precautionary measures to avoid possible spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the educational institutions were used as polling stations during recently held elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

It was further informed that educational institutions would be opened after complete disinfection and cleaning followed by standard operating procedures of Covid-19 .

The measures had been taken on the instructions of provincial government.

Related Topics

Education November All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah named 2021 Gulf Tourism Capital

31 minutes ago

GIMS to set up liver transplant facility at Hilal ..

6 minutes ago

President underlines need to emulate lessons from ..

6 minutes ago

US spied on Danish, European defence industries: r ..

6 minutes ago

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.