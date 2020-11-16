Edu institutions in GB to remain close from Nov 17 to 23

All educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will remain close from November 17 to 23 to avoid possible spread of coronavirus pandemic

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :All educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will remain close from November 17 to 23 to avoid possible spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notification issued from Directorate of education colleges and schools G-B, this step was taken as precautionary measures to avoid possible spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the educational institutions were used as polling stations during recently held elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

It was further informed that educational institutions would be opened after complete disinfection and cleaning followed by standard operating procedures of Covid-19 .

The measures had been taken on the instructions of provincial government.