Edu Institutions Of D.I.Khan To Remain Closed Till Aug 31

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2022 | 07:49 PM

The district administration on Saturday announced to keep all the educational institutions across the district closed till August 31 due to flash floods across the district

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration on Saturday announced to keep all the educational institutions across the district closed till August 31 due to flash floods across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, in continuation of its previous orders regarding closure of educational institutions, extended the holidays for further three days.

All the public and private schools and colleges in the district would remain closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (August 29, 30 &31) due to prevailing flash flood situation.

Due to havoc situation, various schools and communication infrastructure was damaged in different areas of the district.

The administration has set up flood relief camps in different schools.

