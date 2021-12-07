Edu institutions' role vital to get rid of drugs: parliamentary secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed has said the government is taking all necessary steps to rid the country of drugs menace, and educational institutions can play a crucial role in this regard

She was speaking at a seminar organised by the Unique Group of Institutions to create awareness about hazards of drugs abuse, here on Tuesday. She said that drugs abuse by young generation could push them into negative activities, and by keeping a check on them and providing them with constructive environment could make them useful citizens of the country. She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making all-out efforts to make educational institutions drug-free.

Mrs. Rukhsana Naveed said holding a seminar at an educational institution like the Unique Group would help create awareness about dangers of narcotics use among students.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said seeking refuge in drugs to evade hardships of life was a negative tendency and students should always stay away from it.

Chief Coordinator Narcotics Control Punjab Fawad Rasool, speaking at the seminar, said the role of both parents and teachers in saving the young generation from drugs was crucial and only with the help of both, a healthy society could be established.

A special documentary on drugs abuse was also shown to the participants.

Unique Group's senior professor Rashid Masood, Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Manager Admin Zunair Chaudhry, Vice Principal R&D Prof Riaz-ul-Haq, teachers and a large number of students attended the event.