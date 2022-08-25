Edu institutions to remain closed for two days due to rains

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday announced to keep all the educational institutions across the district closed for two days due to expected rain fall and prevailing situation of flash flood.

In a notification issued here, Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan announced that all the public and private institutions including schools and colleges would remain closed on Thursday and Friday keeping in view of weather forecast, prevailing flash flood situation and continuous spell of heavy rainfall.

Due to havoc situation, various schools and communication infrastructure was damaged in different areas of the district.

The decision was taken after the declaration of emergency in the affected areas of the district by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department.

The recent flash flood caused by abnormal heavy rains left seven people died and 15 injured besides wrecking havoc with infrastructure in several areas of the district.

The flash floods and hill torrents hurtling down Koh-e-Suleman mountain range which was lashed by incessant rains caused damage to nearly 8500 houses and severely affecting 147 villages mainly in Paroa, Daraban and Kulachi Tehsils.