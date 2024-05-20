Edu Minister Emphasis Urgent Need For Climate Education
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a session on Climate Education at Education World Forum (EWF) 2024 being held at London, emphasized the urgent need for climate education in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a session on Climate Education at Education World Forum (EWF) 2024 being held at London, emphasized the urgent need for climate education in the country.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan, the world’s 5th largest nation by population with 252 million people, facing significant educational challenges, said a press release received here on Monday.
He said that currently, 54.2 million children are in school, but 26.2 million are out-of-school children, prompting the Prime Minister to declare "Education Emergency" in the country.
He underscored that despite contributing less than 1% to global climate change, Pakistan is the 8th most affected country, with severe natural disasters like the floods of 2022 disrupting education of 3.
5 million children.
Dr Siddiqui highlighted several initiatives to combat climate challenges through education.
He stated that Clean Green School program aims to enhance climate literacy, while Punjab province has introduced climate change as a separate subject with the expert-developed Green Book.
Sindh province launched the Climate Crisis Education Data initiative to use data for informed decision-making.
These efforts underscore Pakistan’s commitment to integrating climate education and fostering resilience, calling on the global community to join in addressing this critical issue through collective action, he said.
Recent Stories
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president
Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independe ..
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Auth ..
Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat
Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future
Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi3 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death3 minutes ago
-
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar3 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market go viral15 minutes ago
-
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president7 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Authority7 minutes ago
-
Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat7 minutes ago
-
Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO7 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakhana11 minutes ago
-
Time to reinforce political commitment within SAARC: Golam11 minutes ago
-
Friend killed over minor dispute11 minutes ago
-
CM's aide for provision of facilities to citizens at BISP centres11 minutes ago