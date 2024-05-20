Edu minister emphasis urgent need for climate education

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a session on Climate Education at Education World Forum (EWF) 2024 being held at London, emphasized the urgent need for climate education in the country

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan, the world’s 5th largest nation by population with 252 million people, facing significant educational challenges, said a press release received here on Monday.

He said that currently, 54.2 million children are in school, but 26.2 million are out-of-school children, prompting the Prime Minister to declare "Education Emergency" in the country.

He underscored that despite contributing less than 1% to global climate change, Pakistan is the 8th most affected country, with severe natural disasters like the floods of 2022 disrupting education of 3.

5 million children.

Dr Siddiqui highlighted several initiatives to combat climate challenges through education.

He stated that Clean Green School program aims to enhance climate literacy, while Punjab province has introduced climate change as a separate subject with the expert-developed Green Book.

Sindh province launched the Climate Crisis Education Data initiative to use data for informed decision-making.

These efforts underscore Pakistan’s commitment to integrating climate education and fostering resilience, calling on the global community to join in addressing this critical issue through collective action, he said.