Edu Minister for providing all kind of facilities to students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has said that students are the future of our nation and they should be given all kinds of facilities.

He was attending the Students Project Exhibition "Beyond the Classroom" as the chief guest at IMCG F-6/2, on Friday.

Madad Ali Sindhi said I congratulate the principal and teachers for organizing a fantastic event.

"I am very happy that the practical knowledge aspect of the students is being given due importance" he added.

Madad said that we should try to acquire all kinds of worldly knowledge.

Madad said that the domain of knowledge has now moved far beyond the classrooms and we have to keep up with the world's most successful nations.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that teachers play an important role in the education of students.

He urged the teachers to fulfill this duty in all respects. He said that seeing the ability of these students, he was convinced that our future is in strong hands.

The federal minister said that if all our public schools and colleges have this standard, no one needs to go to private schools.