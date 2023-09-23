Open Menu

Edu Minister For Providing All Kind Of Facilities To Students

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Edu Minister for providing all kind of facilities to students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has said that students are the future of our nation and they should be given all kinds of facilities.

He was attending the Students Project Exhibition "Beyond the Classroom" as the chief guest at IMCG F-6/2, on Friday.

Madad Ali Sindhi said I congratulate the principal and teachers for organizing a fantastic event.

"I am very happy that the practical knowledge aspect of the students is being given due importance" he added.

Madad said that we should try to acquire all kinds of worldly knowledge.

Madad said that the domain of knowledge has now moved far beyond the classrooms and we have to keep up with the world's most successful nations.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that teachers play an important role in the education of students.

He urged the teachers to fulfill this duty in all respects. He said that seeing the ability of these students, he was convinced that our future is in strong hands.

The federal minister said that if all our public schools and colleges have this standard, no one needs to go to private schools.

Related Topics

World Education Turkish Lira Event All

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

6 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

36 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
 A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

2 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago
 MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosme ..

MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosmetic medicine trends

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan