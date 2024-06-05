Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has reiterated his resolve to ensure that the PEEF scholarships are provided to the deserving students from all provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has reiterated his resolve to ensure that the PEEF scholarships are provided to the deserving students from all provinces.

While chairing the Board of Directors meeting of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund(PEEF) on Wednesday, he said that it is imperative that the funds are fully utilised.

He said that the federation gives special attention to the under developed districts nationally.

He said that the slums of Karachi is a prime example where the government needs to focus.

The Board of Directors approved approximately Rs 1 billion annual budget for PEEF. It was also decided that a full time CEO will be hired so that the organisation can work at its full capacity.

The board also decided to put in place a holistic Human Resource policy in order to ensure that competent staff is inducted to maximise the outcome of the organization.

Federal Minister hoped that PEEF will play a critical role in creating an enabling environment for the lower strata of the society while ensuring that all deserving students are able to attain education irrespective of their background.