Edu Minister For Providing PEEF Scholarships To Deserving Students
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has reiterated his resolve to ensure that the PEEF scholarships are provided to the deserving students from all provinces
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has reiterated his resolve to ensure that the PEEF scholarships are provided to the deserving students from all provinces.
While chairing the Board of Directors meeting of Pakistan Education Endowment Fund(PEEF) on Wednesday, he said that it is imperative that the funds are fully utilised.
He said that the federation gives special attention to the under developed districts nationally.
He said that the slums of Karachi is a prime example where the government needs to focus.
The Board of Directors approved approximately Rs 1 billion annual budget for PEEF. It was also decided that a full time CEO will be hired so that the organisation can work at its full capacity.
The board also decided to put in place a holistic Human Resource policy in order to ensure that competent staff is inducted to maximise the outcome of the organization.
Federal Minister hoped that PEEF will play a critical role in creating an enabling environment for the lower strata of the society while ensuring that all deserving students are able to attain education irrespective of their background.
Recent Stories
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar
KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar
Tennis: French Open results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature8 minutes ago
-
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly8 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system8 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP7 minutes ago
-
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archives10 minutes ago
-
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day10 minutes ago
-
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar10 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise19 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar22 minutes ago
-
CM fulfils promise to send on Hajj 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat30 minutes ago
-
KU hosts seminar on “Our Land, Our Future” to mark World Environment Day31 minutes ago
-
Boy killed by robbers in Faisalabad31 minutes ago