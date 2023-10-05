Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Thursday said that teacher’s role is beyond measure, shaping young minds into responsible and capable citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Thursday said that teacher’s role is beyond measure, shaping young minds into responsible and capable citizens.

In his message on the auspicious occasion of World Teachers' Day, he said, "I extend heartfelt appreciation to our teachers/educators who tirelessly inspire, nurture, and guide the future of our country."

Today, as the Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, “I want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to three critical pillars of education: equity-based quality education, 21St century learning, and pedagogical skills enhancement,” he added.

Equity-based quality education ensures that every child, regardless of their background, has access to a world-class education. We are determined to bridge the educational divide and create a fair, inclusive system. In this era of rapid technological advancement, 21st-century learning is essential.

"We must equip our students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a globalized, digital world." He said that innovation and adaptability are the cornerstones of modern education.

Pedagogical skills are at the heart of effective teaching, he said, adding that continuous professional development opportunities will be provided to empower teachers with the latest teaching methods, ensuring that they must remain at the forefront of education.

He said that teacher’s dedication in nurturing the next generation is commendable. On behalf of the Ministry, I thank you for your hard work and passion. Together, let us transform education and empower our students to excel in the digital era, he urged.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib has described teachers as "Fountains of Knowledge and Wisdom" and emphasized the importance of paying homage to these noble individuals who dedicate their lives to nurture the future.

Addressing an event on World Teachers Day, organized in collaboration with UNESCO and Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Dr. Amjad Saqib drew a parallel between the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the modern-day significance of teachers, underlining the timeless value attributed to those who impart knowledge and moral values.

President of the International Islamic University, (IIU), Dr Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi, has said that the teacher is the architect of the nation, it is the profession that is the legacy of the Prophets, the nations that give priority to teachers and education are the ones who are on the path to higher knowledge and development.

He expressed these views while addressing an event organized by the Department of Translation and Interpreting and administration of Female Campus on the occasion of World Teachers' Day and International Day of Translation and Interpretation.

The President IIUI said that the excellence of the teacher in the religion of islam is not hidden from anyone, he said that the spirit he saw today in honoring the teacher on behalf of the students and management is commendable.

Experts while paying homage to teachers on their exemplary role in educating students, termed teachers the fountains of knowledge and wisdom. They paid respects to those who dedicate their lives to nurture the future of all generations.

This year, the theme of the World Teachers Day is "Teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage".

The experts, while talking to APP on the special day, drew a parallel between the teachings of prophets of God and the modern-day significance of teachers, and underlined the timeless value attributed to those who impart knowledge and moral values. They said that teachers in a society play an important role in the lives of the students by moulding their personalities to grow as constructive citizens. “Teachers are the pride of society as well as a benefactor of the nation,” they said.

Renowned educator and leader of the Teachers' Rights advocacy group, Professor Mujeeb-ul-Islam, emphasised that the world is currently facing a critical juncture, marked by numerous challenges and crises. He stressed the pressing need to safeguard the right to education, highlighting the pivotal role teachers play in shaping a nation's success and prosperity.

Like across the globe, World Teachers Day was also observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday with the renewal of the pledge to continue upholding the due respect and honour of the teachers as much as possible keeping in view the most dignified and supreme status of the relation between student and the teacher as also enshrined by the teachings of Islam.

Parents and students conveyed good wishes to the teachers coupled with the pray for the long lives of the teachers to keep the children intact with the blessing of this relation to commemorate the ‘Salam Teachers Day’ observed across the world Thursday.

Special meetings and rallies of both teachers and students were hosted under the auspices of various places in AJK including Mirpur to mark the day.