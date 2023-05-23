UrduPoint.com

Edu Minister Visits IMCG Shah Allah Dita To Review Progress On OOSC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Edu minister visits IMCG Shah Allah Dita to review progress on OOSC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain visited the Islamabad Model College for Girls – Shah Allah Dita to review the progress on enrollment of Out of school Children (OOSC).

Senior officials of the Ministry of Education also accompanied the minister.

Additional Secretary Salman Mufti briefed the minister that according to the BISP data, approximately 52,796 children are Out of School in ICT.

He told the minister that the ministry has devised a plan to address this issue on the directions of the minister. He said that in the first week of May 2023, the education ministry rolled out an implementation plan on the Zero Out of School Children in ICT campaign.

Rana Tanveer was told that FDE, NCHD, BECS, NGOs, and various NGO's are partners of the Ministry in this campaign. Minister was told that the campaign has started from five UCs- Shareefabad, Sohan, Shah Allah Ditta, Golra Shareef, and Burma Town.

Field Control Centers have been established by the education ministry in collaboration with numerous NGO's to monitor the progress at - Burma town (NCHD and Jinnah Junior Trust); Sohan (BECS), Shareefabad (Alight Pakistan, FDE); Golra Shareef (FDE & NEF); and Shah Allah Ditta (Sunbeams; FDE School; & NCHD).

Federal Minister was told that through collective efforts of all stakeholders so far 6549 out-of-school children have been identified out of which 3396 children have been enrolled in various public and private schools so far. NCHD and BECS have deputed their teams in the field for this campaign - (about 100 officials of NCHD and 40 of BECS).

All partners are committed and have plans to reach Zero OOSC in Islamabad by 30th June 2023 Rana Tanveer Hussain said that his vision is to make Islamabad a model for the rest of the country to follow.

He encouraged all the stakeholders to combine their efforts and ensure that Islamabad has zero OOSC as soon as possible.

He said that Islamabad has to lead by example so that the right direction can be given to the rest of the country.

