Open Menu

Edu Ministry Announces "Anemia-Free Schools" Campaign In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Edu ministry announces "Anemia-Free Schools" campaign in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under PM's Educational Reforms Programme, has announced the launch of "Anemia-Free Schools" campaign in Islamabad, starting with higher secondary schools.

According to the Official sources from the Education Ministry, this initiative in collobration with Allah wala Trust aims to combat anemia among students, ensuring they receive the necessary nutrients for optimal health and academic performance.

Under the initiative, the education ministry will provide iron supplements to students to boost their hemoglobin levels.

However, the dates, a natural source of iron, will also be distributed among students.

The official sources from education ministry while sharing it's goal said that by the end of this year, we aim to cover every school in Islamabad, making sure no student is left behind.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Student From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

1 hour ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan