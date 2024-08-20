Edu ministry announces "Anemia-Free Schools" campaign in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under PM's Educational Reforms Programme, has announced the launch of "Anemia-Free Schools" campaign in Islamabad, starting with higher secondary schools.

According to the Official sources from the Education Ministry, this initiative in collobration with Allah wala Trust aims to combat anemia among students, ensuring they receive the necessary nutrients for optimal health and academic performance.

Under the initiative, the education ministry will provide iron supplements to students to boost their hemoglobin levels.

However, the dates, a natural source of iron, will also be distributed among students.

The official sources from education ministry while sharing it's goal said that by the end of this year, we aim to cover every school in Islamabad, making sure no student is left behind.