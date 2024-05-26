Edu ministry changes ICT school timings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Keeping in view, the ongoing heat wave, Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has changed the school and college timings for ICT w.e.f 27/5/2024 as 07:30-11:30 (from Mon- Fri).

"However, no assembly & no sports period will be held" the ministry in announcement said.