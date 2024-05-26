Edu Ministry Changes ICT School Timings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Keeping in view, the ongoing heat wave, Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has changed the school and college timings for ICT w.e.f 27/5/2024 as 07:30-11:30 (from Mon- Fri).
"However, no assembly & no sports period will be held" the ministry in announcement said.
