Edu Ministry Collaborates With Private Partner For Teacher Recruitment
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is driving innovation in governance through public-private partnerships to achieve its vision of quality education for all.
According to the Education Ministry, in a transparent and competitive process, Teach For Pakistan, a national nonprofit, was selected as a key partner to implement global best practices in teacher recruitment, training, monitoring, and evaluation.
Together, we are revolutionizing public education by deploying 120 highly qualified fellows from top universities to 23 rural schools, the ministry said. "Our partnership demonstrates that exceptional results can be achieved within existing public education resources with the right priorities and dedication".
"Manzil-ba-Manzil Humqadam" (Step-by-Step Together) embodies our commitment to excellence in education through innovative collaboration, it added.
