Edu ministry holds meeting to review progress on 'Character Education Initiative'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday holds a meeting on implementing the Character Education Initiative "Building a Nation of Values through Character Education Forward".

The session was chaired by Federal Secretary Muhyuddin Ahmad Wani and attended by prominent stakeholders, including Chairman National Rahmatul lil Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) Khurshid Nadeem, Chairman Character Education Foundation (CEF) Mahmood Ahmad, Directors of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), and the Director IBCC.

The Character Education Initiative, launched in Islamabad in August, focuses on embedding essential values like civic responsibility, honesty, fairness, decision-making, patience, and planning into the education system.

During the meeting, Suhail Bin Aziz, Director NRKNA presented a detailed briefing on the implementation process.

He highlighted key achievements, including the development of 15 booklets on various themes and the production of nine animated training videos for teacher training.

Multiple sessions with headteachers, teachers, and students have also been conducted, ensuring robust engagement. Plans are underway to digitize the material for broader dissemination, he added.

Riffat Jabeen, Director FDE, elaborated on the steps taken at the school level to embed character education into the curriculum. Schools have been provided with specific guidelines to integrate the themes meaningfully.

She emphasized that these efforts aim to create a lasting impact on students’ moral and ethical development.

Federal Secretary Muhyuddin Ahmad Wani directed that schools utilize the zero hour for focused activities on character education.

He emphasized that engaging children in interactive and creative activities is crucial for instilling these values effectively.

To ensure successful implementation, it was decided that a monitoring team would conduct on-ground evaluations, offering valuable insights for further improvements.

The initiative is expected to yield significant short-term outcomes, including improved student behavior, enhanced classroom environments, and increased student engagement.

In the long-term, the program aims to develop responsible, ethical, and compassionate citizens of Pakistan, who will contribute to a society rooted in values of integrity, fairness, and civic responsibility.

Chairman CEF Mr. Mahmood Ahmad pledged his organization’s support for the parenting initiative, which is aligned with the broader goals of character education.

Chairman NRKNA Mr. Khurshid Nadeem reaffirmed his commitment to advancing this initiative in line with the Authority’s mandate and the vision of Secretary Wani.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve among all participants to make the Character Education Initiative a cornerstone of national education, ensuring the holistic development of students and fostering a generation rooted in ethical and civic values.