Edu ministry honors 509 teachers with Higher Time Scales

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Federal education & Professional Training granted the Higher Time Scale (HTS) to the teachers during a meeting of the departmental promotion committee held here on Friday.

The promotion landscape for teachers witnessed a notable transformation.

The committee convened to deliberate on the grant of Higher Time Scale (HTS) to teachers in the BPS-18 to BPS-20 range, and a total of 509 time scale cases were meticulously reviewed and discussed. Among the notable outcomes, a total of 14 teachers of BPS-20 were granted the HTS of BPS-21.

Among them were 3 male and 4 female Professors of BPS-20 from Federal Government Colleges, while Model Colleges saw 2 male and 2 female Professors of BPS-20 achieving the coveted BPS-21 status.

Additionally, from the school side, 2 male and 1 female Principals were granted HTS of BPS-21.

The impact of the decisions reached in the meeting extended to teachers in BPS-19, with 138 individuals successfully attaining HTS of BPS-21.

Notable grant of HTS included 23 male and 25 female Associate Professors from Federal Government Colleges, 22 male and 29 female Associate Professors from Model Colleges, and 8 Deputy Headmistresses from Model Colleges, all upgraded to BPS-20 (HTS).

Similarly, 12 male and 19 female Principals from the school side were elevated to BPS-20 (HTS).

Furthermore, 357 teachers in BPS-18 saw progress in their careers as they were granted HTS of BPS-19.

This included 36 male and 36 female Associate Professors from Federal Government Colleges, along with 34 male and 36 female Assistant Professors from Model Colleges. Moreover, 40 Assistant Headmistresses from model colleges, 83 male and 92 female Vice Principals from schools also received HTS of BPS-19.

Acknowledging the significance of these promotions, the President of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) Dr Rahima Rehman talking to APP, conveyed heartfelt congratulations to the honored teachers.

She expressed gratitude to the officials and officers of the Federal Directorate of Education and the Education Ministry for their dedicated efforts in facilitating the promotion process.

Professor Farhan Azam, Vice President of FGCTA, talking to APP shared his optimistic outlook on the impact of this recognition, believing it would contribute to the improvement of teachers' efficiency.

He also extended his appreciation to the officials of the Federal Directorate of Education and ministry for their support.