Edu Ministry Includes Supplementary Reading Material On Animal Rights In Curriculum

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has included supplementary reading material on animal rights modules in the curriculum for young children.

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, in that regard, on Friday chaired the launching ceremony for the inclusion of material regarding animal rights in the curriculum.

Federal Minister said that this material would help young children adopt respectful behavior towards animals. He said that awareness about animal rights at such a young age would foster animal rights champions in our society.

He said the purpose of this initiative is to inculcate moderation in our society. He said that it is in line with the teachings of islam as well.

Minister said that the book covers basic concepts of animal rights, different forms of abuse and neglect, Islamic principles of animal care, and legal aspects of animal rights.

It also includes strategies to ensure the protection of animals.

He emphasized that animal rights have been previously neglected in our society and like climate change, it is of imperative importance that its awareness amongst the children of our nation is incorporated, as they are the leaders of tomorrow.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has developed a Supplementary Reading Material (SRM) highlighting basic information on animal rights for young children.

In anticipation of World Animal Rights Day, which is celebrated on 10" December every year, the material on Animal Rights for children was launched today by the honorable Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain.

In the ceremony, Rana Tanveer Hussain was briefed that National Curriculum Council (NCC has developed Supplementary Reading Material (SRM) on Animal Rights to be printed by the National Book Foundation (NBF).

Initially, one thousand (1000) copies are to be printed immediately for sharing among the Primary school students from selected schools of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Islamabad.

In the end, Rana Tanveer Hussain praised the PM of Pakistan on his initiatives towards creating a tolerant society in line with the teachings of Islam.

Furthermore, secretaries of all the provinces were taken on board to implement the same curriculum at the provincial level as well.

Secretary Federal Education & Professional Training Mr. Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Additional Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Dr. Mariam Chughtai Director NCC, Mr. Salman Sufi, Head Prime Ministers Strategic Reforms Unit and Secretaries Education of all provinces also attended the ceremony.

