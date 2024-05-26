Edu ministry issues progress report of infrastructure improvement in ICT Schools

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has issued the progress report on infrastructure improvement in government schools in Islamabad under the National Education Emergency.

According to the details, in this financial year, the works have been substantially completed including the upgradation of 252 washrooms in 63 schools, while 21 Primary schools have also been renovated.

It was further informed that roof treatment was completed in 43 schools. Similarly, IT parks were established in five institutes, while 21 libraries were set up in primary schools.

The artwork was completed in 30 schools, with the remaining projects underway.

The ministry said that furniture was delivered to 21 primary schools and IT parks, with remaining projects in progress. The security wall renovation was ongoing for 80 schools and entrance uplift was completed for 30 schools, with remaining projects in progress, it added.

According to the Education Ministry, acrylic boards and corridor upgrades were also completed in 40 institutes, with remaining projects in progress. However, 100 wash stations were provided in 50 institutes, the ministry stated.

It was told that 21 rooms were renovated for IT labs and electric work in 30 schools was nearly completed, with work in 40 schools expected to finish soon.

Sharing the details of the new construction stage, the ministry said that as many as 120 rooms in 23 schools are at plinth level or above, targeting grey structure completion by the end of June.

65 rooms in 16 schools are at the roof level, with finishing works expected to be completed by the end of June, the ministry stated adding that the remaining rooms are being expedited for completion by November-December 2024, it added.