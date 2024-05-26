Edu Ministry Issues Progress Report Of Infrastructure Improvement In ICT Schools
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has issued the progress report on infrastructure improvement in government schools in Islamabad under the National Education Emergency.
According to the details, in this financial year, the works have been substantially completed including the upgradation of 252 washrooms in 63 schools, while 21 Primary schools have also been renovated.
It was further informed that roof treatment was completed in 43 schools. Similarly, IT parks were established in five institutes, while 21 libraries were set up in primary schools.
The artwork was completed in 30 schools, with the remaining projects underway.
The ministry said that furniture was delivered to 21 primary schools and IT parks, with remaining projects in progress. The security wall renovation was ongoing for 80 schools and entrance uplift was completed for 30 schools, with remaining projects in progress, it added.
According to the Education Ministry, acrylic boards and corridor upgrades were also completed in 40 institutes, with remaining projects in progress. However, 100 wash stations were provided in 50 institutes, the ministry stated.
It was told that 21 rooms were renovated for IT labs and electric work in 30 schools was nearly completed, with work in 40 schools expected to finish soon.
Sharing the details of the new construction stage, the ministry said that as many as 120 rooms in 23 schools are at plinth level or above, targeting grey structure completion by the end of June.
65 rooms in 16 schools are at the roof level, with finishing works expected to be completed by the end of June, the ministry stated adding that the remaining rooms are being expedited for completion by November-December 2024, it added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar grieved over demise of senior artist Talat Hussain5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements for prevention of Congo5 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to grow approved rice varieties5 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter killed as van runs over them15 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 2 daughters injured in roof collapse15 minutes ago
-
UBL organises 11th Literature and Arts awards ceremony15 minutes ago
-
253 fire incidents reported in May, 18 victims rescued in Faisalabad15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, AJK share unbreakable bond: Raja Farooq Haider15 minutes ago
-
PDMA ensures continuous water supply to Cholistan amid heat wave25 minutes ago
-
Media suffocation, not intended: Ahsan Iqbal25 minutes ago
-
COAS condoles demise of President Raisi, other officials with CGS Iranian Armed Forces25 minutes ago
-
FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of essential items to Morroco's quake affected25 minutes ago