Edu Ministry, NUST Collaborate To Train Next Generation Of Chip Designer
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2024 | 09:05 PM
The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) are pleased to announce a groundbreaking initiative to train a batch of chip designers in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) are pleased to announce a groundbreaking initiative to train a batch of chip designers in Pakistan.
According to the Education Ministry, this pioneering program aims to develop a skilled workforce in the field of chip design, a critical component of the global technology ecosystem.
The program, funded by the Ministry of Federal Education, will provide comprehensive training to a select group of students at NUST's renowned College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.
The curriculum will cover the latest advancements in chip design, including system-on-chip (SoC) design, verification, and validation.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security5 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP5 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain5 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism6 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta6 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister6 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana6 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented6 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..6 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition6 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan6 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool6 hours ago