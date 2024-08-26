Edu Ministry, NUST collaborate to train next generation of Chip Designer

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) are pleased to announce a groundbreaking initiative to train a batch of chip designers in Pakistan

According to the Education Ministry, this pioneering program aims to develop a skilled workforce in the field of chip design, a critical component of the global technology ecosystem.

The program, funded by the Ministry of Federal Education, will provide comprehensive training to a select group of students at NUST's renowned College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

The curriculum will cover the latest advancements in chip design, including system-on-chip (SoC) design, verification, and validation.