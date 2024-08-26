Open Menu

Edu Ministry, Pak-Arab Fertiliser Provide 30 Computers To Girls College

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has join hands with Pak Arab fertilizer company to provide 30 computers to the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F/8-1 Computer Lab.

The initiative has been taken by the Education Ministry in order to take a significant stride towards modernizing education by initiating various projects in collaboration with private sector.

According to the Education Ministry, it is imperative for private public partnership to join hands for enhancing the infrastructure and quality of education in government schools federal capital.

In this regard Federal Secretary Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, representative from Pak Arab fertilizer company Brigadier Abid Ali Askari and principal Prof Asiya rafique Malik signed a memorandum of understanding and the company sponsored 30 computers for IMCG F-8/1 college lab.

The Chief guest Mr Wani, in his speech shared his vision to equip youth with the latest skills and increase their employment opportunities.

He shared that various projects in partnership with the private sector are being executed by the ministry for enhancing the infrastructure and quality of education.

He concluded that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is committed to providing the best educational facilities to students in government schools.

It's the time that students and parents think beyond Doctors and engineering profession and must join all other fields and serve the country, he added.

