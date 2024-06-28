Open Menu

Edu Ministry Partners With CERP To Enhance Teaching Quality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Edu ministry partners with CERP to enhance teaching quality

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has collaborated with CERP to fulfil the goals of the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE) program and to address the urgent need for high-quality teachers' training and development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has collaborated with CERP to fulfil the goals of the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE) program and to address the urgent need for high-quality teachers' training and development in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony in that regard was attended by the Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, held here Friday.

As per the collaboration, NIETE aims to uplift teaching standards through rigorous training programs that utilize technology and modern pedagogical methods. This partnership will also help mitigate educational disparities and resource constraints, ultimately enhancing educational outcomes.

The program focuses on integrating digital literacy, retraining teachers, and improving the quality of learning through digital infrastructure and innovative technologies.

CERP, with its distinguished expertise in conducting impartial evaluations, will measure and validate the benefits of the project to both teachers and students.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool said, “Education plays a formative role in adding value to Pakistan’s human capital development. It starts with not only bringing more children into the classroom but ensuring that once they get there, the quality of education is of a high standard".

"Our collaboration with CERP to evaluate the NIETE program underscores our commitment to uplift teacher training standards, ultimately leading to well-educated children throughout the country", he added.

He further said that the National Digital and Innovation in Education Strategy (NDIES) framework will guide the NIETE program, emphasizing both distance and in-school learning.

“It is critical that our training initiatives are effective, scaleable and ultimately successful in achieving our goals. Through effective evaluation, we can assess what works and what does not, and ensure that we are making progress towards improved education outcomes,” said Secretary Mohyuddin.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Khalid Maqbool Guide Progress

Recent Stories

Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt cons ..

Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increas ..

Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increasing

2 minutes ago
 France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic g ..

France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold

2 minutes ago
 AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, g ..

AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, good governance

2 minutes ago
 Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed c ..

Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup

2 minutes ago
 Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France

Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France

2 minutes ago
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points

22 minutes ago
 269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year

23 minutes ago
 NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022 ..

NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23

23 minutes ago
 Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for ..

Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4

23 minutes ago
 Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for ..

Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..

27 minutes ago
 Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 W ..

Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan