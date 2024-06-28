Edu Ministry Partners With CERP To Enhance Teaching Quality
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has collaborated with CERP to fulfil the goals of the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE) program and to address the urgent need for high-quality teachers' training and development in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has collaborated with CERP to fulfil the goals of the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE) program and to address the urgent need for high-quality teachers' training and development in Pakistan.
The signing ceremony in that regard was attended by the Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, held here Friday.
As per the collaboration, NIETE aims to uplift teaching standards through rigorous training programs that utilize technology and modern pedagogical methods. This partnership will also help mitigate educational disparities and resource constraints, ultimately enhancing educational outcomes.
The program focuses on integrating digital literacy, retraining teachers, and improving the quality of learning through digital infrastructure and innovative technologies.
CERP, with its distinguished expertise in conducting impartial evaluations, will measure and validate the benefits of the project to both teachers and students.
Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool said, “Education plays a formative role in adding value to Pakistan’s human capital development. It starts with not only bringing more children into the classroom but ensuring that once they get there, the quality of education is of a high standard".
"Our collaboration with CERP to evaluate the NIETE program underscores our commitment to uplift teacher training standards, ultimately leading to well-educated children throughout the country", he added.
He further said that the National Digital and Innovation in Education Strategy (NDIES) framework will guide the NIETE program, emphasizing both distance and in-school learning.
“It is critical that our training initiatives are effective, scaleable and ultimately successful in achieving our goals. Through effective evaluation, we can assess what works and what does not, and ensure that we are making progress towards improved education outcomes,” said Secretary Mohyuddin.
Recent Stories
Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term
Ukrainian forces say Western ammo supplies increasing
France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold
AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, good governance
Bolivia president denies conspiracy after failed coup
Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)loses 83 points
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year
NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-23
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khursheed Shah floats proposal of 4-year govt constitutional term2 minutes ago
-
AOA gathers in Istanbul to promote human rights, good governance2 minutes ago
-
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year23 minutes ago
-
NA passes 26 excess demands for grants for FY 2022-2323 minutes ago
-
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employment opportunities to ..27 minutes ago
-
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker27 minutes ago
-
Drug baron awarded life term on two counts27 minutes ago
-
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imports, address econom ..27 minutes ago
-
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers30 minutes ago
-
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway30 minutes ago
-
Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO30 minutes ago
-
EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC30 minutes ago