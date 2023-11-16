Open Menu

Edu Ministry Partners With NEST, MCB To Advance Education In Nursing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 05:18 PM

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has partnered with the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST), operating under the Education Ministry, Government of Pakistan, and MCB Islamic Bank, with the primary objective of advancing education in the field of nursing and contributing to poverty eradication through nesting education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has partnered with the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST), operating under the Education Ministry, Government of Pakistan, and MCB Islamic Bank, with the primary objective of advancing education in the field of nursing and contributing to poverty eradication through nesting education.

The bedrock of this collaboration is a Letter of Understanding signed yesterday by Secretary of the Federal Education Ministry, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, and Muhammad Ibrahim, General Manager, MCB Islamic Bank.

Distinguished participants from the Ministry and NEST included Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, CEO.

NEST/Federal Secretary Education; Syeda Hajra Suhail, GM-NEST; Hameed Khan Niazi, CFO

NEST; Malick Mazahr Awan, AM P&C; Majeed Asif, AM V&D; Zahid Awan, AM Finance;

Waleed Bin Mushtaq, Communication Officer; and other esteemed members. Representing MCB 

Islamic Bank were Muhammad Ibrahim, General Manager; Malik Tahir, Regional Head; and Salahuddin,

Area Manager.

MCB Islamic Bank commits to making annual charitable donations to NEST to support deserving nursing

students throughout their degree programs. In return, NEST pledges complete transparency in the allocation.

of funds, offering detailed insights into beneficiary selection and fund utilization.

This collaboration aspires to empower aspiring nursing professionals, fostering educational growth and socio-economic development across Pakistan.

Both NEST and MCB Islamic Bank express their fervor for this noble cause and anticipate that this partnership will significantly contribute to the enhancement of education and the upliftment of deserving students pursuing nursing degrees in Pakistan.

This alliance marks a milestone in the joint efforts of NEST and MCB Islamic Bank to strengthen educational opportunities, exemplifying their commitment to the welfare and progress of the nation.\932

