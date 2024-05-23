- Home
- Pakistan
- Edu ministry requests Power Division for provision of uninterrupted electricity in ICT Schools amid ..
Edu Ministry Requests Power Division For Provision Of Uninterrupted Electricity In ICT Schools Amid Heatwave
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has requested the Power Division (Ministry of Energy) to ensure the provision of uninterrupted electricity in the government schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in order to save the students especially till Grade-5th from the scorching heat wave.
According to the details, in this regard Secretary, the Ministry of Federal Education has written a letter to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), drawing the attention of relevant authorities towards power outrage during school hours in ICT.
“Thousands of students at present are studying in more than 400 schools/ colleges of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) under this Ministry are suffering inversely due to extreme hot summer under the scorching temperature of 40 degree Celsius."
"Moreover, unprecedented power outrage in the country as well in ICT during school hours add further miseries to the students of schools/colleges” the letter said.
"As numerous cases are reported during school hours in the number of schools/ colleges regarding unconsciousness and dehydration of students due to hot weather and absence of electricity," the Education Ministry’s letter said.
"Early Childhood Education (ECE) to grade 5th students are more vulnerable to bear this present heat wave in the absence of electricity due to their early age factor," it added.
"Thus, the above situation needs your kind intervention to ease the miseries of the students of schools/ colleges from current heat wave by ensuring uninterrupted power supply during school hours in ICT as well in the country."
"It is therefore requested that authorities under your kind control may be issued necessary directions for uninterrupted power supply for the schools/ colleges of ICT during school hours until the announcement of summer vacation," it concluded.
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All-out efforts being made to resolve problems of traders: CPO7 minutes ago
-
RDA continue grand operation against illegal housing societies, demolishing encroachment8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two robbers with five snatched motorcycles27 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for city28 minutes ago
-
DC directs health officers to provide maximum facilities to patients37 minutes ago
-
Man robbed Rs 3.1 million in cash, gold37 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI, UMT celebrate anniversary of Pakistan China diplomatic relations37 minutes ago
-
PEB Intermediate exam starts; 125,466 students to attempt papers37 minutes ago
-
Music competition held38 minutes ago
-
Robbers looted pharmacy in daylight47 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather likely to persist in BWP47 minutes ago
-
Tank’s Rescue 1122 launches awareness drive to avoid heatstroke47 minutes ago