Edu ministry starts new initiatives in FDE schools, colleges to enhance learning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced a range of new innovative programs and upgrades in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Schools and Colleges for the upcoming session aimed at enhancing the learning experience and overall well-being of the students.

The education ministry, while welcoming the students back to school after vacations, stated that new academic programs in upcoming sessions will include Coding and AI classes for Primary students to develop essential skills for the future, entrepreneurship and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs for high school students to foster innovation and creativity.

The other programs are Character Building Curriculum to focus on values and personality development and financial literacy to be part of the curriculum, empowering students with essential life skills, the ministry added.

Similarly, the infrastructure upgrades include massive expansion of smart classrooms in urban and rural schools to facilitate interactive learning, and newly established Health Infirmary in 125 schools to ensure students' health and wellness.

Furthermore, the ministry has established 400 wash stations in schools for improved hygiene and renovated & revitalized 75 schools with colorful environments.

It also established 100 new early childhood education centers in FDE schools.

The education ministry also informed about the Student Welfare Initiatives solid hot meals program to reduce malnutrition for primary students, while free sports uniforms have also been provided for primary students to encourage participation in sports. The ministry has allocated 20 Pink Buses for female students and teachers to travel from rural to urban areas.

However, in the initiatives regarding Science and Technology enhancements, the ministry announced to provide High-Tech Telescopes in 100 schools to spark curiosity in astronomy and science, while it has also introduced six months of foreign language courses for 1500 students of federal schools.

It was informed that AI-based formative assessments have been started to provide personalized feedback and improve student outcomes, while the ministry has announced that no examinations will be taken in Grade 5, substituted by formative assessments to reduce stress and promote learning.

The additional initiatives, including 50 schools have been added with evening shift programs to cater to diverse student needs.