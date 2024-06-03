Edu ministry, Taleemabad transform a neglected school in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) In a remarkable turnaround, the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training and Taleemabad transformed a neglected school in Quetta in just two weeks, showcasing the power of love and care that knows no bounds.

According to the Education Ministry, the said school in Quetta, once plagued by decades of neglect, lacked even the basic essentials - maintenance, furniture, and books.

This incredible feat is a testament to the impact of dedication and collective effort, breathing new life into a forgotten institution and illuminating the path to a brighter future for its students, the ministry added.