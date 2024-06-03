Edu Ministry, Taleemabad Transform A Neglected School In Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) In a remarkable turnaround, the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training and Taleemabad transformed a neglected school in Quetta in just two weeks, showcasing the power of love and care that knows no bounds.
According to the Education Ministry, the said school in Quetta, once plagued by decades of neglect, lacked even the basic essentials - maintenance, furniture, and books.
This incredible feat is a testament to the impact of dedication and collective effort, breathing new life into a forgotten institution and illuminating the path to a brighter future for its students, the ministry added.
Recent Stories
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to set up Sahulat Centres for farmers6 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura cracks down on price violators16 minutes ago
-
Gusty winds forecast for Bahawalpur16 minutes ago
-
Role of media significant for deeper Pak-China cooperation: Chinese CG16 minutes ago
-
63 gas meters removed over gas theft26 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister celebrates mango festival in Mirpurkhas26 minutes ago
-
DPO Sahiwal orders crackdown on criminals26 minutes ago
-
Govt. to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centers26 minutes ago
-
DPO Sahiwal takes action on public complaints26 minutes ago
-
Spokesperson of Balochistan govt condemns attack on polio team in Chaman56 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz's China visit to become a milestone in bilateral relations: Chinese ambassador1 hour ago