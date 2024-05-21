Edu Ministry To Conduct Interviews Of EST From May 27
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) is pleased to announce commencement of interviews of the applicants who have qualified written tests for the recruitment of Elementary school Teachers (EST) (BS-14) in schools operating under the Federal Directorate of Education against 237 vacant positions.
According to the Ministry details, the interviews are scheduled to start from Monday, 27th May 2024 and all candidates are being informed about their respective centres for interviews.
Recent Stories
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Very hot & dry weather forecasts for Sukkur division9 minutes ago
-
KP governor chairs 12th senate meeting of AUP10 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates conducts 113 raids to check official rates of ‘Rotti’19 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces Summer Vacations20 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel condemns attack on journalists20 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, inspects construction work20 minutes ago
-
Concrete measures stressed for Dera’s development20 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign30 minutes ago
-
New school timings announce to beat the heat: DC30 minutes ago
-
Chairman CMIT visits TTC Hub30 minutes ago
-
APCA HED to hold protest demonstration for pending demand39 minutes ago
-
USAID hands over eight satellite emergency stations to KP39 minutes ago