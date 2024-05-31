Edu Ministry To Establish ECE Centres In 50 Rural, 10 Urban Schools
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 08:47 PM
Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is going to implement a Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP) funded project for establishment of Early Childhood Education (ECE) Centers in 50 rural and 10 urban educational institutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training is going to implement a Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP) funded project for establishment of Early Childhood Education (ECE) Centers in 50 rural and 10 urban educational institutions.
According to the Ministry, under this project One ECE teacher and One assistant teacher will be provided through Education Service provider.
These teachers will server for two years, it said, adding that similar nature of project is also being implemented by Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) through Teach for Pakistan under funding of PSDP for higher classes.
