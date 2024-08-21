Edu ministry to organise Education Information Fair from Sept. 2-14

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced that an Education Information Fair is scheduled from September 2 to 14 (including Saturdays) for intermediate students (first and second year) of FDE colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced that an Education Information Fair is scheduled from September 2 to 14 (including Saturdays) for intermediate students (first and second year) of FDE colleges.

According to the Education Ministry, during this event, representatives from prominent Pakistani universities will conduct sessions to inform students about admission criteria, eligibility requirements, entry test preparations, scholarship opportunities, and other essential details.

Additionally, KIPS, a well-known organization, will offer guidance on entry test requirements and preparation tips.

This fair is exclusively for students of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) colleges, the ministry said.