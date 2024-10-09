Edu ministry to organize Girls Sports Carnival at Pak Sports Complex from Oct 18

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Federal Ministry of education is organizing Girls Sports Carnival at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad from October 18 to 20, 2024.

In collaboration with the Federal board of Education and Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad, this carnival will be celebrated in a grand manner in which around 4000 girls athletes from all over Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will participate, said a press release on Wednesday.

The initiative under the Ministry of Education aims to empower female students, promote sports and help them unleash their potential in a supportive environment.

Representatives from all provinces will participate, ensuring a diverse and inclusive event.

Various sports competitions including track and field, basketball, football, volleyball, table tennis, badminton and tennis will be organized in the sports carnival.

The opening ceremony will be held on 18 October 2024. The Ministry of Education is committed to promoting a culture of fitness and health among girls through these sports activities.

Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz and Federal Secretary for Education and Vocational Training Islamabad reviewed the preparations and details of this carnival.