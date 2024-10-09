Open Menu

Edu Ministry To Organize Girls Sports Carnival At Pak Sports Complex From Oct 18

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Edu ministry to organize Girls Sports Carnival at Pak Sports Complex from Oct 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Federal Ministry of education is organizing Girls Sports Carnival at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad from October 18 to 20, 2024.

In collaboration with the Federal board of Education and Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad, this carnival will be celebrated in a grand manner in which around 4000 girls athletes from all over Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will participate, said a press release on Wednesday.

The initiative under the Ministry of Education aims to empower female students, promote sports and help them unleash their potential in a supportive environment.

Representatives from all provinces will participate, ensuring a diverse and inclusive event.

Various sports competitions including track and field, basketball, football, volleyball, table tennis, badminton and tennis will be organized in the sports carnival.

The opening ceremony will be held on 18 October 2024. The Ministry of Education is committed to promoting a culture of fitness and health among girls through these sports activities.

Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz and Federal Secretary for Education and Vocational Training Islamabad reviewed the preparations and details of this carnival.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Tennis Islamabad Sports Education Badminton Farah Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir October Event All From

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

3 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

5 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

5 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

6 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

7 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

7 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

7 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

7 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

7 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

8 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan