Edu Ministry To Organize Girls Sports Carnival At Pak Sports Complex From Oct 18
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Federal Ministry of education is organizing Girls Sports Carnival at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad from October 18 to 20, 2024.
In collaboration with the Federal board of Education and Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad, this carnival will be celebrated in a grand manner in which around 4000 girls athletes from all over Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will participate, said a press release on Wednesday.
The initiative under the Ministry of Education aims to empower female students, promote sports and help them unleash their potential in a supportive environment.
Representatives from all provinces will participate, ensuring a diverse and inclusive event.
Various sports competitions including track and field, basketball, football, volleyball, table tennis, badminton and tennis will be organized in the sports carnival.
The opening ceremony will be held on 18 October 2024. The Ministry of Education is committed to promoting a culture of fitness and health among girls through these sports activities.
Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz and Federal Secretary for Education and Vocational Training Islamabad reviewed the preparations and details of this carnival.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RTA starts operation against illegal bases in Latiafabd40 seconds ago
-
KUMC organizes ceremony in connection with 'World Heart Day'43 seconds ago
-
Senate Committee calls for overhauling medical fees, MDCAT System11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to harmonize hours of green buses for facilitating students21 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 1st meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Smog Mitigation & Climate Resilience1 hour ago
-
Leopard cub Sultan perishes after contracting chronic kidney disease1 hour ago
-
CM launches Internship Climate Resilient Leadership program2 hours ago
-
Iranian envoy praises Pakistan's initiative to observe October 7 as 'Day of Solidarity with Palestin ..2 hours ago
-
SCO Summit marks major diplomatic success for Pakistan: Dy Chairman Senate2 hours ago
-
ICT admin nabs 8 shopkeepers on violating official price list2 hours ago
-
RDA completes up-gradation project of joint check post near Koral chowk ahead of SCO Summit2 hours ago
-
Shaza Fatima directs PSEB to enhance capacity2 hours ago