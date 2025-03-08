Educated, empowered women guarantee of prosperous Punjab: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that educated and empowered women are the guarantee of a bright and prosperous Punjab.

In her message on International Women’s Day being celebrated on Saturday, the CM emphasised the importance of women’s empowerment, equality, and protection. She highlighted the steps taken by the Punjab government to ensure women’s rights and their active participation in all spheres of life.

CM Maryam Nawaz paid glowing tribute to every daughter, sister, and mother, stating, “A woman is not just an individual; she is the architect of generations.” She emphasized that islam granted unparalleled respect and rights to women, and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set an eternal example of honoring daughters.

The CM stressed the necessity of providing equal opportunities for women in education, employment, and development. She highlighted the appointment of women officers across various divisions and districts in Punjab as a testament to women’s empowerment. Women in the police and other departments are performing exceptionally well with dedication and hard work.

She said, “Women and children are my ‘red line.’ This is my vision.” She reiterated that there is no room for discrimination or injustice against women. To ensure women’s safety and empowerment, her government has established virtual police stations, launched the Women Help Line and Pink Button Project, and built hostels for working women under the Safe City Authority. Additionally, the E-Bikes Scheme was introduced to facilitate women’s mobility, with plans to distribute more bikes in the future, she added.

In the realm of education and economic empowerment, 60 percent of scholarships under the Hunarmand Scholarship Program were awarded to female students on merit, she informed. Female students are also being equipped with modern technology through the Laptop Scheme, and 18 Women Development Centers have been established in public universities, she asserted. To support working women, 307 daycare centers are benefiting 9,541 families, and 16 working women hostels have been set up across Punjab, she mentioned.

The CM said that social and economic programs such as the Punjab Dhee Rani Program are organizing mass weddings for underprivileged girls, while financial assistance is being provided to deserving minority women through the Minority Card. Rural women in South Punjab are being empowered through the Livestock Program, and women entrepreneurs are being encouraged through easy business finance and card schemes. The Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Scheme offers interest-free loans for women to build their own homes.

She said in sports and recreation, the Pink Games initiative is providing sports opportunities for women. Maryam Nawaz vowed to create a Punjab where every woman is respected, protected, and provided with opportunities. She said, “I am building a Punjab where there is no place for prejudice or malice against women.”

The CM said “My daughters, my sisters! Your safety, dignity, and prosperity are the top priorities of my government. I stand with you at every step—I am your protector and your strength.”