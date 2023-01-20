Educated women must play role in all spheres of life: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Friday that educated women must play a proactive role in all spheres of life including health, education, political and business, and promised that the government would fully complement their efforts to become an equal partner of nation-building activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Friday that educated women must play a proactive role in all spheres of life including health, education, political and business, and promised that the government would fully complement their efforts to become an equal partner of nation-building activities.

He was addressing the 2nd convocation of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here. He appreciated the excellent role of girl students and said that the ranking of GCWUF had improved substantially and its benefit must be passed on to the female students.

He advised girls to become part of healthy activities by exhibiting patience and forbearance, instead of indulging in negative activities. He stressed the role of women in the socioeconomic development of Pakistan and said that the PMLN had opened doors of higher education on women and, during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, many women universities were established across the country. These universities encouraged girls to harness their skills and play their role in the overall national development, he added.

He said that the universities actually provide a platform to its students to suggest solutions to current and emerging problems by translating their theoretic knowledge into the practical form. He said that research acutely opens new avenues of progress and prosperity and women should also play their role in national development by clearly identifying good from the bad.

He said that girls should not trust rumours as fake news were rife on the social media. Dissemination of such news creates anarchy and chaos in the country and due to this reason intellectuals from all over the world are promoting the philosophy of tolerance. "We should also not shun our moral values, rather defend our self-respect in every field," he added.

He further said that women are half of our population. They should also play their role in the politics but they must stick to the basic principles of truthfulness and righteousness, he added.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Robina Farooq also addressed the function and informed about the achievements and development projects of the university in the past years.

The Punjab governor also conferred degrees and medals on GCWUF students. As many as 6,072 students were awarded degrees during the convocation. Among them included 26 PhD scholars, 206 MPhil/ MS, 1,736 MA/MSc and 4104 BS graduates.

Similarly, 80 GCWUF students were decorated with gold medals, 81 with silver medals and 68 graduates with bronze medals in recognition of their distinctive positions in various curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities.

Controller Examinations GCWUF Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, directors and principal officers of various universities were also present, in addition to syndicate members of Women University.