Educated women playing role in betterment of society: KU VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :University of Karachi, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi Monday said that educated women were playing a significant role in the betterment of society, besides fulfilling their traditional responsibilities.

We could see a large number of females currently performing professional duties at almost every level in the public and private sector while they also managed and run their household tasks.

One of the main reasons behind this positive trend was the fact that women were more eager to get higher education and wanted to play their part in the development of society, he said while inaugurating the seminar on International Women's Day organized by the Centre of Excellence for Women's Studies, KU.

Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said "Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) not only formulated and implemented women's rights but also gave them a place in a society which they could not imagine and had no chance to achieve before Islam".

The event was attended by Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, faculty, and students of various departments.

He informed the audience that islam had given women a great position that no one else had been able to give. However, due to the patriarchal system and feudal culture, not all women were enjoying their rights in the country, and to address this problem, we need to fix our society instead of looking at the West.

"Only an educated woman can raise her children well who can play an important role in the development of the country.

The development of any country depends on its manpower and we should keep in mind that almost half of the population of the country consists of women", said Dr. Iraqi.

He said that any woman could get her legal rights if she had awareness and education. He observed that negative tendencies and practices of society could be eradicated through proper knowledge and awareness.

He urged that every citizen should participate in raising awareness about the social role of women and the protection of women's rights.

The VC mentioned that training in society was crucial for solving women's problems.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah, who is also the Director of the Centre for Excellence, expressed that unfortunately in many communities the employment of women was considered a bad and shameful act.

She said that women could play their part in the development of society if supported by the family and society. "If we talk about a man's education then it means learning of a person but when we are talking about a woman it means that we are educating the whole family".

Dr Nasreen noted that the West never discriminated between males and females and both were enjoying their fundamental rights equally.

On the occasion, the Centre also launched research journals "Pakistan Journal of Gender Studies, Issue No: 21" and "Pakistan Journal of Applied Social Sciences, Issue No: 12".