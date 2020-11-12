UrduPoint.com
Educated Women To Explore International Markets For Handicrafts Business Online: Haleema Usman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:36 PM

The President Handicrafts Association Pakistan Haleema Usman has called upon the educated women to start their own online business and introduced country made handicrafts by exploring international markets

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The President Handicrafts Association Pakistan Haleema Usman has called upon the educated women to start their own online business and introduced country made handicrafts by exploring international markets.

The educated women who desired to launch their own business from home in view of COVID-19 can get opportunity and improve their socio economic condition, she advised while a training workshop on "SMEs economic growth in Post-COVID scenario" organized by Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Authority here at HCCI Secretariat on Thursday.

She however said that micro finance banks should come forward and provide loan to women on easy installments so in order to promote handicrafts business at large scale. The Hyderabad is the hub of handcrafts business therefore, the HCCI should also play due role in encourage the educated women who desired to launch handcrafts business, she added.

Haleema Usman informed that prime objective of Handcrafts Association Pakistan was to introduce and promote the handcrafts of all provinces of the country and explore international markets so that women could also play their vital role in earning foreign exchange by selling their products in these international markets.

The Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Waseem Jee while speaking on the occasion said that objective of training workshop was to motivate the traders and artisans to utilize modern technology for bringing improvement in their business.

He underlined the need of bring the universities and industry on one page so that the country made products could meet the international standards after research and quality process. The COVID-19 had disrupted the supply chain of products therefore, the traders can get advantage of online business, he said and advised the business women to get opportunities from the incentives being offered by the government for promotion of business activities.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Ismail Shaikh and Regional Business Coordinator SMEDA Furqan Mazhar also spoke on the occasion.

