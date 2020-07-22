UrduPoint.com
Educated Women With Economic Empowerment Positively Impact Overall Society: Ghazala Saifi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:52 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Wednesday said that educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact the overall society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Wednesday said that educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact the overall society.

Talking to APP, she said that women parliamentarians were making collective efforts to empower women in all fields through legislative measures.

Ghazala Saifi said that in addition to legislation, women parliamentarians also highlight a wide range of women issues on the floor of the house.

She said that women were playing a vital role in the society and their empowerment was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf government.

She said that women had always played an important role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

She said that the government was making efforts to create more opportunities for women in all fields of life particularly entrepreneurship.

