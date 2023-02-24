UrduPoint.com

Educated Youth Asset Of Country: Former Senator Abdul Qayyum

February 24, 2023

Educated youth asset of country: former Senator Abdul Qayyum

Educated, skillful and motivated youth always proved to be an asset for a country provided they were blessed with a strong will to share knowledge, develop technologies, create national cohesion, encourage human values and excel in social work to help the downtrodden, said Senator(R) Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Educated, skillful and motivated youth always proved to be an asset for a country provided they were blessed with a strong will to share knowledge, develop technologies, create national cohesion, encourage human values and excel in social work to help the downtrodden, said Senator(R) Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum on Friday.

He was addressing students from various universities here who formed the "Students Hope Foundation" for promoting charity work.

Abdul Qayyum went on to say that charity was not only a voluntary financial donation but it also included sharing of knowledge, giving good advice, extending a helping hand to a needy person, sharing food and even giving smile to a distressed person.

He advised students to never sacrifice national interests for the sake of petty political, linguistic, sectarian and provincial considerations.

The members of the foundation were administered oath and certificates were given to them.

