Open Menu

Educated Youth In Alai Committed To Overcoming Geographic Challenges Through Education

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Educated youth in Alai committed to overcoming geographic challenges through education

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The educated youth of Alai tehsil are determined to turn geographical challenges into opportunities by advocating for the fundamental right to education for every child.

As part of their efforts, they have initiated the Alternative Learning Program, where Youth Supportive Educators convene monthly professional training sessions to voice their perspectives and ideas.

These training sessions are conducted under the guidance of mentoring experts Fahad Ali Termizi and Syed Fawad Shah, who are part of the Alternative Learning Program (ALP).

During these sessions, discussions centers on addressing local educational challenges and devising effective solutions, including instructor training at local centers.

After the training sessions, Fahad Ali engaged with local youth through open forums, highlighting the importance of ensuring greater access to education for girls alongside boys.

He said that despite limited resources, the organization and its dedicated team work tirelessly day and night. With the invaluable support of the local community, several educational centers have already been established in the district. Plans are underway to establish more such centers in the coming months, with the aim of preventing incidents similar to the tragic events in Alai.

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

PITB Incubation Wing exhibits at ITCN Asia - Infor ..

PITB Incubation Wing exhibits at ITCN Asia - Information Technology & Telecom Sh ..

3 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after rele ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi re-arrested soon after release from jail

33 minutes ago
 Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

1 hour ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

1 hour ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

2 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

2 hours ago
Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

4 hours ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

4 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

4 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

4 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan