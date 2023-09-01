Educated youth in Alai committed to overcoming geographic challenges through education

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The educated youth of Alai tehsil are determined to turn geographical challenges into opportunities by advocating for the fundamental right to education for every child.

As part of their efforts, they have initiated the Alternative Learning Program, where Youth Supportive Educators convene monthly professional training sessions to voice their perspectives and ideas.

These training sessions are conducted under the guidance of mentoring experts Fahad Ali Termizi and Syed Fawad Shah, who are part of the Alternative Learning Program (ALP).

During these sessions, discussions centers on addressing local educational challenges and devising effective solutions, including instructor training at local centers.

After the training sessions, Fahad Ali engaged with local youth through open forums, highlighting the importance of ensuring greater access to education for girls alongside boys.

He said that despite limited resources, the organization and its dedicated team work tirelessly day and night. With the invaluable support of the local community, several educational centers have already been established in the district. Plans are underway to establish more such centers in the coming months, with the aim of preventing incidents similar to the tragic events in Alai.