Educated Youth To Be Given Scholarship Of Rs 25,000 From Next Month: Secy
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 09:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial on Wednesday said that the educated youth would be given a scholarship of Rs 25,000 from next month and in this regard an MoU had already been signed with the Bank of Punjab.
He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding Chief Minister Punjab Internship Programme at Punjab Stadium here. Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal, DG PITB Sajid Latif, Additional Secretary Sports Mian Usman Ali, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem and Bank of Punjab and PITB officers participated in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial said that sufficient scholarships were being given to the talented youth under the CM Internship Program and relevant cards would also be given to youth selected for CM Internship programme.
“CM Internship programme is no less than a blessing for the talented youth of the province,” he added.
Youth Affairs Punjab Director General Khizar Afzaal on this occasion said that a large number of university graduates had applied for the CM Internship Programme. “CM Internship Program is definitely a great initiative for the true flourishing of talented youth of the province,” he added.
