Educating Citizens On Traffic Laws Stressed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Educating citizens on traffic laws stressed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan has underlined the need for ensuring compliance with traffic laws to prevent road accidents and overcome traffic issues in the city.

In this regard, he held a meeting with Traffic In-Charge Saaduddin Qureshi alongwith all traffic personnel.

During the meeting several issues were discussed including adhering to strict discipline, wearing complete and clean uniforms, and rigorously enforcing traffic laws.

The DPO underscored the importance of educating the public about traffic laws and the benefits of safe driving.

The meeting emphasised imposing fines for violations such as not wearing helmets, speeding, and disregarding traffic signals.

The DPO also directed the traffic cops to treat citizens with courtesy and assist poor laborers. He highlighted the need for prioritizing safety on the road and following safety protocols, including the mandatory use of helmets and vests.

The DPO instructed the staff to promptly inform senior officers and take effective action in emergencies such as accidents or protests. Staff were also directed to maintain constant communication with wireless control and senior officers and report any unusual situations immediately.

