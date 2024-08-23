Educating Citizens On Traffic Laws Stressed
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan has underlined the need for ensuring compliance with traffic laws to prevent road accidents and overcome traffic issues in the city.
In this regard, he held a meeting with Traffic In-Charge Saaduddin Qureshi alongwith all traffic personnel.
During the meeting several issues were discussed including adhering to strict discipline, wearing complete and clean uniforms, and rigorously enforcing traffic laws.
The DPO underscored the importance of educating the public about traffic laws and the benefits of safe driving.
The meeting emphasised imposing fines for violations such as not wearing helmets, speeding, and disregarding traffic signals.
The DPO also directed the traffic cops to treat citizens with courtesy and assist poor laborers. He highlighted the need for prioritizing safety on the road and following safety protocols, including the mandatory use of helmets and vests.
The DPO instructed the staff to promptly inform senior officers and take effective action in emergencies such as accidents or protests. Staff were also directed to maintain constant communication with wireless control and senior officers and report any unusual situations immediately.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam8 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB8 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority8 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM8 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister8 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case8 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner8 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui8 hours ago