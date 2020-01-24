Educating citizens vital for elimination of terrorism: Ijaz Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Friday said public awareness and educating citizens were vital for elimination of terrorism from the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Friday said public awareness and educating citizens were vital for elimination of terrorism from the society.

Addressing the launching ceremony of project "Terrorism Prevention Branch" as chief guest, he said the government was determined to eradicate terrorism and achieve a peaceful society.

Terrorism Prevention Branch is a mutual project of UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) and the Ministry of Interior that primarily aims at elimination of terrorist activities from the country.

"I am hopeful that execution of the project will help us progress towards reaching the desired level of peace and harmony in the country," the minister said. "It is one of our top most priority as a government." He said that there was a stark difference between the concept of terrorism and routine crimes that took place in a society.

"Terrorism not only utilizes more resources but also aims at greater incentives and needs motivation to make individuals become part of such activities," he added.

The minister said that public awareness and educating people were very significant for eliminating terrorism.

"It is almost impossible to get rid of this menace without creating awareness," Ijaz Shah added.

"Keeping my experience with Army and the law enforcing agencies, my advice to the UNODC would be that some part of the available fund should be utilized for creating awareness and educating people," he said. "I think this will be quite fruitful in longer run and in ensuring the success of the project."He expressed the hope that the Ministry of Interior and the UNODC would be able to achieve the desired targets that were set under the project.