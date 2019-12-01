(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Women Resource Centre of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) chairperson Dr Maryam Noman said that educating girls was a key to progress of the country and overcome social problems.

She expressed these views at the launching of Entrepreneurship Development project ceremony by Baidarie, a local NGO.

She said that though there had been some achievements but still much needed to be done in this regards. She said that it was high time, the government should allocate maximum funds for the promotion of education in the country. There is a great need of launching a vigorous campaigns at gross roots level in rural areas particularly to improve access and address the barriers to education for girls, she said.

The SCCI had set up a Women Resource Centre for extending guidance and cooperation to women in starting their independent business. At present, there were over 200 hundred businesswomen registered with the Chamber and they were doing their business successfully and SCCI was encouraging the women entrepreneurship aimed at bringing them in mainstream, she said.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chairman Anti Corruption Committee Punjab Brig (R) Muhammad Aslam said the PTI government had adopted a positive approach for women empowerment enabling them to play their instrumental role in the development of the country.

There was an urgent need of changing the mindset of parents and weeding out gender discrimination for ensuring equal opportunities of education as most parents preferred to provide maximum facilities to their sons as compared to daughters which was unjust.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chatta while addressing the meeting said that education was fundamental right of every child in Pakistan and the Punjab government was taking drastic steps for the promotion of education evenly in rural and urban areas. There was collective efforts were direly needed for enhancing literary rate, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Baidarie Arshid Mehmood Mirza highlighted the salient features of eight month project aimed at socio-economically empower 75 individuals including divorced women, widows, victims of violence, male orphans and domestic orphans by equipping beneficiaries with locally marketable and demand driven skills enabling them to set up profitable micro enterprises and build linkages between them and industrial units for supplying products to domestic or international market.

Vice President Baidarie Ms. Hina Noreen, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Malik Zubair Ahmed and others also spoke on the occasion. e