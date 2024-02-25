Educating New Generation About Importance Of Clean, Green Environment Stressed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Secretary school Education of South Punjab, Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar, said that it was the need of the hour to educate the new generation about the importance of a clean and green environment and its related issues to deal with the dangers of climate change.
The aim of introducing Green Book as a curriculum in government schools by the Education Department of South Punjab was to prepare students for the changing climate.
He expressed these views while talking to senior civil servants, former Secretary of School Education, South Punjab, Ghulam Farid, and a climate change consultant associated with an international organization, Ghazanfar Ali, regarding steps to deal with the threats of environmental and climate change.
On the occasion, Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazharul Haq Siddiqui, Deputy Secretary Saif-ur-Rehman Khan Balwani, and related officials were present in the meeting.
Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar said that Pakistan was on the fifth list among the countries most affected by the effects of climate change.
He proposed that awareness of the environment and its protection should be an integral part of growing children.
"Environmental education helps to manage resources efficiently and fosters creative thinking in children," he added.
Secretary School Education South Punjab, while expressing his opinion regarding the teaching of Green Book among the students of government schools and its usefulness, said that the publication of Green Book and its inclusion in the curriculum of government schools was a revolutionary initiative.
Senior Civil Servant, former Secretary, School Education Department, Punjab, Ghulam Farid, said, "It is not enough to tell children that planting trees is necessary for the improvement of the environment; we need to make them understand why these are harmful."
Ghulam Farid further said that the participation of the new generation was very important to prevent the increasing effects of carbon and the emission of greenhouse gases.
He termed the process of publishing the book and introducing it as a curriculum in government schools an environment-friendly initiative.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Syed Awais Shah takes oath as Speaker20 minutes ago
-
UoS to host “Research Arena 2024” on March 130 minutes ago
-
Syed Awais Shah secures 111 votes ,becomes Speaker30 minutes ago
-
Funfair, Spring festival held at KGSC50 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad team wins NFYE1 hour ago
-
19th Cholistan Jeep Rally: Wrestling held1 hour ago
-
Khan elected President, LHC Bahawalpur Bar1 hour ago
-
Tapas Adhikari invites business community to participate in upcoming Chamber Expo-20242 hours ago
-
PML-N to play strong opposition role in KP Assembly: Engr. Amir Muqam2 hours ago
-
Health, education facilities critical for women empowerment: President Alvi2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago
-
BISP launches Whatsapp channel to disseminate authentic information2 hours ago