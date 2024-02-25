Open Menu

Educating New Generation About Importance Of Clean, Green Environment Stressed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Educating new generation about importance of clean, green environment stressed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Secretary school Education of South Punjab, Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar, said that it was the need of the hour to educate the new generation about the importance of a clean and green environment and its related issues to deal with the dangers of climate change. 

The aim of introducing Green Book as a curriculum in government schools by the Education Department of South Punjab was to prepare students for the changing climate. 

He expressed these views while talking to senior civil servants, former Secretary of School Education, South Punjab, Ghulam Farid, and a climate change consultant associated with an international organization, Ghazanfar Ali, regarding steps to deal with the threats of environmental and climate change. 

On the occasion, Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazharul Haq Siddiqui, Deputy Secretary Saif-ur-Rehman Khan Balwani, and related officials were present in the meeting. 

Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar said that Pakistan was on the fifth list among the countries most affected by the effects of climate change.

He proposed that awareness of the environment and its protection should be an integral part of growing children.

 

"Environmental education helps to manage resources efficiently and fosters creative thinking in children," he added. 

Secretary School Education South Punjab, while expressing his opinion regarding the teaching of Green Book among the students of government schools and its usefulness, said that the publication of Green Book and its inclusion in the curriculum of government schools was a revolutionary initiative. 

Senior Civil Servant, former Secretary, School Education Department, Punjab, Ghulam Farid, said, "It is not enough to tell children that planting trees is necessary for the improvement of the environment; we need to make them understand why these are harmful."

Ghulam Farid further said that the participation of the new generation was very important to prevent the increasing effects of carbon and the emission of greenhouse gases. 

He termed the process of publishing the book and introducing it as a curriculum in government schools an environment-friendly initiative.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

17 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

20 hours ago
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

21 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

23 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

24 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan